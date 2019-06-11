LETTER: Aldag getting too much ink

Writer questions editor’s letter publication policy

Dear Editor,

I’m getting fed up with your giving ink space to Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag to promote his party on this page. That is not its purpose. It is for citizens to make remarks about living here for good or ill.

Only the editor is entitled to respond.

Bev Enos, Langley City

Editor’s Note: Normally, you would be correct. Politicians’ comments get a low priority when letters are selected for this page, but when they or their offices are subjected to controversial criticism by letter-writers, they have a right to respond.

_________________________________

Do you have anything to add? Share your opinion.

Email: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Urban environmental ‘emergency’ routine wearing thin

Just Posted

VIDEO: Paul Brandt headlines new three-day concert in Fort Langley

A new end of summer concert at the Fort Langley National Historic site runs Aug. 30 through Sept. 1

VIDEO: An alternative to the rush hour blues at Langley shared office space

CoWorks by Elevate facility on Fraser is the second opened by company in Lower Mainland

Community Day combines with Food Truck Festival for Langley event

Langley City’s 25th annual Community Day festivities get underway this weekend

Fraser Valley woman survives being hit by train

Woman in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after being struck by train in Hope on Saturday

VIDEO: Marching against cancer at the Relay for Life in Langley

Fifty-five teams and 400 registered participants raised more than $156K

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Buy your own dinosaur fossil for as low as $7

T-rex fossils are all sold out

Edmonton murder trial hears toddler went from chunky, happy to skin and bones

19-month old Anthony Joseph Raine was left to die outside a church, the court heard

US Catholic bishops convene to confront sex-abuse crisis

Leaders say they ‘face the task of rooting the evil of sexual abuse from the church’

Could Surrey find 800-plus officers for its new force by 2021?

While Mayor Doug McCallum insists it can be done, SFU criminology professor doubts timeline

Most Read