LETTER: Aldag getting too much ink

Dear Editor,

I’m getting fed up with your giving ink space to Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag to promote his party on this page. That is not its purpose. It is for citizens to make remarks about living here for good or ill.

Only the editor is entitled to respond.

Bev Enos, Langley City

Editor’s Note: Normally, you would be correct. Politicians’ comments get a low priority when letters are selected for this page, but when they or their offices are subjected to controversial criticism by letter-writers, they have a right to respond.

_________________________________

_________________________________