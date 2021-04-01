Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Aldergrove, be proud of your kids

Abbotsford visitor impressed with teens’ kindness to his grandson at skate park

Dear Editor,

I would like to give a big shout-out to some teens in your community.

On Friday, March 26 my wife and I were at the Aldergrove Athletic Park watching our grandkids playing on their new scooters.

There were approximately 10 to 15 teens there skateboarding, and our grandkids were slow in going into the pit areas and holding things up a bit.

Not once did any of the teens complain nor say anything to any of us. They patiently waited and when I tried to hurry our kids up, they all said “No problem. We can wait.”

One of them gave my grandson, who is seven, encouragement on how to do a trick, and when he tried it gave him five dollars.

In these times of negativity, about teens especially, I wanted to take the time and say all you teens were awesome and thank you again.

Aldergrove, be proud of your kids. They deserve it.

Doug Leclair, Abbotsford

Most Read