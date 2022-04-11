Aldergrove Community Secondary school held a socially distanced graduation ceremony for the class of 2021 last June. The 2022 grad class is planning for more pre-COVID types of celebrations. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove Community Secondary school held a socially distanced graduation ceremony for the class of 2021 last June. The 2022 grad class is planning for more pre-COVID types of celebrations. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

LETTER: Aldergrove high school students welcome community help with Dry Grad

Organizers are looking for donations to help give the grads a memorable time

Dear Editor,

Aldergrove Community Secondary School’s (ACSS) Dry Grad Committee (parents of Grade 12 students) are seeking donations for this year’s Dry Grad event to be held the evening of June 23, 2022. Every year the parents promote a “dry grad” event where grads can celebrate in a fun, safe, alcohol- and drug-free environment.

The kind support of local businesses and merchants can help us ensure that 160 graduates have a fun, safe and memorable evening. The cost of this event can range in price.

We are asking for donations of money, gift certificates or merchandise. All cash donations will be used directly to fund the event, while donations of products or services will be used the evening of the event. Your contributions will be acknowledged at the event and through the school’s community newsletter.

Any donation you could provide for this event would be greatly appreciated. Cheques to be made out to “ACSS Dry Grad 2022.”

For further information and/or to arrange pick up of donations, contact: 604-928-3004 or acssdrygrad2022@gmail.com.

Becky Adams and Julie Pool, Aldergrove

