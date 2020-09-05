Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Aldergrove letter writer defends anti-mask position in face of criticism

Letter writer said many who disagreed launched personal attacks instead of refuting his arguments

Dear Editor,

[Re: Masks eroding Canadian freedoms, Langley Advance Times print edition, Sept. 3]

The letter “Aldergrove writer says masks covering up loss of rights” dated Aug. 26 [online edition], caused quite a fire storm on Facebook with so many comments missing the intent of the letter, that some clarification is necessary.

• LETTER: Aldergrove writer says masks covering up loss of rights

One common comparison to the concern of mandating masks was the laws against texting/drinking while driving or wearing seatbelts and helmets. With scientific documentation, statistics and simulations that can demonstrably justify that these particular laws save lives, it is really just a straw man argument.

The BCCDC, clearly says masks may have a role for health care providers and for those that are sick, but are not enough to prevent the spread. It also states that for healthy people, it should be a personal choice and might help protect others, but has minimal effect if not used with other preventative measures. The words may, might, and minimal don’t demonstrably justify mandating masks.

Another common theme was about businesses requiring masks. This is another straw man argument as the letter was strictly about government control. A business has the right to run their business how they see fit, and consumers have the choice to shop wherever they please. That is the joy of living in a free society. My concern is that we keep it that way.

Lastly what may have concerned me the most, was the tone of the comments. It seems in society today, we have lost the ability to discuss differing points of view with civility. Instead of offering valid arguments to refute the letter, I was told I was entitled, uncaring and selfish (among other things), that I should stop throwing a hissy fit, grow up and stop playing the victim. One comment said I should respect everyone and just jump on the bandwagon.

Does this mean respect is only given to those who have the same opinion as you? If this is the case, then maybe COVID-19 and masks are the least of our worries.

Ang de Boer, Aldergrove

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Langley man says homeless treated like “dirt under our feet”

Just Posted

LETTER: Aldergrove letter writer defends anti-mask position in face of criticism

Letter writer said many who disagreed launched personal attacks instead of refuting his arguments

GUEST COLUMN: Couldn’t function in COVID without truckers

During national trucking week, Langley group spotlights what went into ensuring drivers keep rolling

LETTER: Langley man says homeless treated like “dirt under our feet”

A local letter writer said every culture has sinned against others but the future must change

VIDEO: What a Langley school looks like when kids return Sept. 10

Principal of a Willoughby elementary offered a tour to show some of the changes made

Canopy Growth intends to sell Aldergrove cannabis greenhouses

Six months after the local facilities were shuttered, and staff laid off, the property sits unused

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

B.C.’s largest school district to get $26M in federal COVID-19 classroom funds

Surrey to receive $13.2 million now, rest in January

Man who killed RCMP officer not allowed to return to Vancouver Island

Kenneth Fenton scheduled to be released in March 2021

Killing spree still feeds unease in B.C.’s isolated north, one year later

Distant help, cellular dead zones creating fear in wake of 2019 Schmegelsky-Mcleod murders

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 6 to 12

Alpaca Day, Beer Lover’s Day and World Suicide Prevention Day all coming up this week

Game 7 heartbreak for Vancouver as Vegas bounces Canucks from NHL playoffs with 3-0 win

Golden Knights advance to meet Dallas in Western Conference final

Inside the ongoing mission to scrub clean B.C.’s wild beaches

Six-week coastal expedition going to run out of time before it runs out of garbage

Longtime NDP MLA Shane Simpson not seeking re-election

The riding has been represented by a New Democrat since its creation in 1991

No charges for spouse of Delta police chief in hose incident: prosecution service

B.C.’s police complaint commissioner has also launched an investigation into the Delta department’s policies

Most Read