LETTER: Aldergrove letter writer defends anti-mask position in face of criticism

Dear Editor,

[Re: Masks eroding Canadian freedoms, Langley Advance Times print edition, Sept. 3]

The letter “Aldergrove writer says masks covering up loss of rights” dated Aug. 26 [online edition], caused quite a fire storm on Facebook with so many comments missing the intent of the letter, that some clarification is necessary.

One common comparison to the concern of mandating masks was the laws against texting/drinking while driving or wearing seatbelts and helmets. With scientific documentation, statistics and simulations that can demonstrably justify that these particular laws save lives, it is really just a straw man argument.

The BCCDC, clearly says masks may have a role for health care providers and for those that are sick, but are not enough to prevent the spread. It also states that for healthy people, it should be a personal choice and might help protect others, but has minimal effect if not used with other preventative measures. The words may, might, and minimal don’t demonstrably justify mandating masks.

Another common theme was about businesses requiring masks. This is another straw man argument as the letter was strictly about government control. A business has the right to run their business how they see fit, and consumers have the choice to shop wherever they please. That is the joy of living in a free society. My concern is that we keep it that way.

Lastly what may have concerned me the most, was the tone of the comments. It seems in society today, we have lost the ability to discuss differing points of view with civility. Instead of offering valid arguments to refute the letter, I was told I was entitled, uncaring and selfish (among other things), that I should stop throwing a hissy fit, grow up and stop playing the victim. One comment said I should respect everyone and just jump on the bandwagon.

Does this mean respect is only given to those who have the same opinion as you? If this is the case, then maybe COVID-19 and masks are the least of our worries.

Ang de Boer, Aldergrove

