LETTER: Aldergrove man who recovered from COVID relies on natural immunity over vaccine

The provincial government is pushing vaccinations but not taking natural immunity into account

An Aldergrove letter writer has questions about B.C.’s push to vaccinate even people who have recovered from COVID. (Ronan O’Doherty/Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

I have many questions about the government’s campaign to vaccinate everyone in the province and to make life miserable for those who don’t comply.

Of my many questions, allow me to share just one: If I have already had COVID and thus have natural immunity, why should I get the jab?

There is some risk in getting vaccinated and so why should I be urged to take that risk when I am already immune to the virus?

Thank you for allowing me to share my concern.

Rob Schouten, Aldergrove

