Parking has become an issue at the new Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre. (Langley Township)

LETTER: Aldergrove rec centre parking imposes on adjacent businesses

The rec centre doesn’t have sufficient parking for its patrons and neighbours are being impacted.

Dear Editor,

This evening I went to an appointment at my massage therapist office (7:45 p.m.) which is located next door to the new pool and recreation centre in Aldergrove. The parking lot was full as was all of the parking over by Hirame Sushi and any other parking in the lot (all clearly marked for businesses).

I was right at my appointment time and, as such, the person who had the appointment before me was leaving or I would not have been able to park my car in their clearly marked (parking for businesses only) stalls.

To me it is unbelievable that neighbouring businesses are negatively impacted due to the fact that the new pool/rec centre does not have adequate parking for the facility. I have read in the paper that also street parking has become a nightmare.

It is my hope that this will be rectified so that neighbouring businesses don’t lose customers due to lack of parking.

Thank you for looking into this issue.

Davena Tarkanen, Langley

