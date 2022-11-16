LETTER: Aldergrove Remembrance Day services stirring

Dear Editor,
This is the poem I wrote after attending today’s ceremony in Aldergrove. Cold but moving experience as always.
James Sclater, Aldergrove
We Remembered Together Once Again
Mandates lifted, we gathered in the thousands
Even in our small B.C. town
In the cold, holding onto our children and our dogs
Each species wondering why we were so quiet
And why we stood listening to faint sounds of bugles
Bagpipes, and human voices raised in song
And intonations of solemnity.
The translucent autumn sky refused to allow the sun
Or canopy of blue above to show.
The blurry, luminous globe brightened the world
Just enough to strengthen the colours of the flag
Hoisted above the fire truck –
Still in the morning air –
And brighten the various jackets, scarves and toques
Of those who stood together to remember.
We did remember. Thousands of us –
Joining the other thousands all across the country
Who came to say they had not forgotten.
We thought of far-off war-shredded lands
Where our own men and boys went off to war
Hoping their lives or service could buy peace
And war would never come to stalk our cities and our towns.
We thought of The Somme, Vimy, Dieppe, D-Day,
Korea, Afganistan and, yes, Ukraine.
And many other places most of us will never visit
Except in our minds in order to remember.
Lest we should ever forget. Lest we should ever
Not know or care what has been done for us
By those who served, bled or died
That we could be free to gather
And to live.
November 11, 2022
.
.
