LETTER: Aldergrove resident frustrated by garbage collection system

Dear Editor,

Another garbage pickup day, another windy day and once again the recycling has been blown around our town in record amounts.

Even without the wind, the crows manage to do a good job of strewing the contents around.

I do not understand why we cannot have recycling containers with lids on them.

I realize that there is an onus on the homeowners to ensure the recycling is not overflowing and that contents are clean, but even if those rules are followed, the wind and the crows still manage to empty the containers.

I have written to the Township and posed this question, but they did not have the decency to respond.

We all have a responsibility to the environment. This issue needs to be addressed immediately.

Surrey and Abbotsford do not seem to have this problem, perhaps the Township should adopt their methods.

Trish Gorton, Aldergrove

