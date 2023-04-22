A juvenile crow was vocal as it hopped around looking for food. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

A juvenile crow was vocal as it hopped around looking for food. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Aldergrove resident frustrated by garbage collection system

Writer said she voiced her concerns to the Township but never received a reply

Dear Editor,

Another garbage pickup day, another windy day and once again the recycling has been blown around our town in record amounts.

Even without the wind, the crows manage to do a good job of strewing the contents around.

I do not understand why we cannot have recycling containers with lids on them.

I realize that there is an onus on the homeowners to ensure the recycling is not overflowing and that contents are clean, but even if those rules are followed, the wind and the crows still manage to empty the containers.

I have written to the Township and posed this question, but they did not have the decency to respond.

We all have a responsibility to the environment. This issue needs to be addressed immediately.

Surrey and Abbotsford do not seem to have this problem, perhaps the Township should adopt their methods.

Trish Gorton, Aldergrove

.

• READ MORE: Township revamps garbage collection

• READ MORE: Letter writer would like to see large item pickup extended to multi-family dwellings

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveGarbageLangley TownshipLetter to the Editor

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
WEB POLL: Has the ALR been a boon or a bane for our region?

Just Posted

Susie Blyth, strike captain for PSAC in Langley (front), was picketing with other workers outside the Service Canada office in Walnut Grove on Friday, April 21. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
PSAC workers picket in Langley in support of nation-wide strike

A juvenile crow was vocal as it hopped around looking for food. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Aldergrove resident frustrated by garbage collection system

Sherry and Shawn Saran started the bottle drive five years ago to support the efforts of Canucks Autism Network. Their 12-year-old son, Ethan, was diagnosed with autism at the age of five. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Family in Murrayville collecting bottles to support youth with autism

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)
Budget delivers cops, firefighters, and 5.37% tax increase in Langley Township

Pop-up banner image