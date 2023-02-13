LETTER: Aldergrove resident suggests homeowners with suites carry fair share of costs

Homes with suites use more municipal services such as water and should pay more, writer argues

Dear Editor,

[Re: 7.29% hike sought, Aldergrove Star, Feb. 3]

I read in The Aldergrove Star that utility costs are anticipated to increase in 2023. It is forecast to be 6.57 per cent increase for water, 3.22 per cent increase for sewer, and an 8.15 per cent increase for solid waste, also known as trash collection.

Langley is refusing to enforce the registration of secondary suites due to the housing shortage. They feel that forcing registration would cause people to close their suites and not rent them out which would further exasperate the housing shortage.

A noble venture, but now it will be even more expensive for the main populace to carry the weight of the renters, unless they are made to start bucking up for their own utilities and to pay their way.

I, myself, would not want to be starting out, as so many of the young are, but if I was, I certainly would not expect others to carry my weight.

The powers to be don’t have to make the homeowners jump hoops to get the suite up to code, install sprinkler systems etc., but to simply beware that the house has a suite and the address would receive extra billing.

A simple way to find secondary suites is to check the hydro bills. If it’s high, there’s probably a suite there.

Tom Wells, Aldergrove

