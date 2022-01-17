LETTER: Aldergrove shortchanged on snow clearing, letter writer argues

Residents pitched in to help each other during recent snowy weather

Heavy snowfalls so far this winter have some residents questionning snow clearing priorities. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

Too start with, to the many residents of Aldergrove who’s street cleaning has been accidentally and/or deliberately ignored by this municipality and the council… please remember this.

From the first snowfall on Dec. 14, 2021, many streets have been placed in a priority 1, 2, 3 essential to non-essential for cleaning and surprisingly, a number of side streets have been ignored this whole three weeks.

I’d like to know how the Township justifies this as many individuals were unable to get out of their driveways, let alone, drive down impassable streets to go to their employment.

As taxpayers, we all deserve the same treatment.

A special thank you must go out to the countless neighbours who tried their best to keep streets clean, to plow sidewalks that still aren’t plowed and to push and shove stuck vehicles, and asked nothing in return.

Many of my neighbours have been here between 10 to 20 years, and have grown to accept this disgusting and apathetic behaviour from the Township.

Other places in Langley, side streets included have been cleaned every snowfall. Here, non-existent.

We are thankful, milder temperatures are just around the corner and we once again can trust in Mother Nature to wash away the reminents of a wicked winter that the Township should have taken care of before this.

Shame on the Township to inflict the same, sad punishment on the same streets every winter.

It’s time to take care of all of your citizens and not a chosen few.

You have a chance to change things next year. Don’t stand by while other communities do their municipal duties to their taxpayers.

John Reynolds, Aldergrove

.

.

