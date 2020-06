Many in Langley still rely on wells and aquifers for their potable water

Dear Editor,

Interesting that the amount of water in the Hoppington Aquifer is unable to keep up with demand. Could it be that the many huge houses being built on small acreages are requiring more water?

Many farmers have received a letter from FrontCounterBC that requires their well to be registered. “The water licence may provide increased security and a fair system for managing use in times of scarcity.” Households are exempt.

Frances Steinfeld, Aldergrove

Drinking water