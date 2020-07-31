LETTER: Aldergrove zoo protestors give slanted view of animals’ lives

Dear Editor,

I see the professional protesters are at it again at the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

They fail to mention that sick animals die in the wild and are eaten by other animals.

They fail to mention that at the zoo these animals have professionals tending to their dietary and medical needs.

Whether they are moose, cats or whales – all animals eventually die and not just in captivity.

Euthanizing a terminally ill animal becomes an act of mercy thus sparing it of long term suffering.

Misleading the public by posting a self-serving snapshot of an ill animal lends to the lack of credibility of the protesters’ movement.

Fred Dalkeith, Aldergrove

