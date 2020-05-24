LETTER: Angels come to aid of elderly couple in distress

In the craziness of the moment, letter writer forgot to get names, and is anxious to say thanks

Dear Editor,

The kindness of strangers …

… was certainly evident Victoria Day when my husband and I were walking along the walkway east of the old Bedford House.

My husband took a fall, breaking his hip.

Instantly there were about five people wanting to help, and one lady grabbed her phone and called for an ambulance as my 79-year-old prone husband said he couldn’t move his leg.

Another lady not only quickly rolled up a small blanket and placed it under his head, but handed me a sterile strip to cleanse his bleeding finger plus some antibiotic cream.

The two ladies from Fort Langley insisted on staying with me for 55 minutes, until the ambulance came.

God has always put angels on my path, but Susie and friend were exceptional.

I regret not getting their names but in my worried state of mind forgot.

My thanks go out to all those concerned, unselfish, and kind people.

G L Christianson, Walnut Grove

