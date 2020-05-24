LETTER: Angels come to aid of elderly couple in distress

In the craziness of the moment, letter writer forgot to get names, and is anxious to say thanks

Dear Editor,

The kindness of strangers …

… was certainly evident Victoria Day when my husband and I were walking along the walkway east of the old Bedford House.

My husband took a fall, breaking his hip.

Instantly there were about five people wanting to help, and one lady grabbed her phone and called for an ambulance as my 79-year-old prone husband said he couldn’t move his leg.

Another lady not only quickly rolled up a small blanket and placed it under his head, but handed me a sterile strip to cleanse his bleeding finger plus some antibiotic cream.

The two ladies from Fort Langley insisted on staying with me for 55 minutes, until the ambulance came.

God has always put angels on my path, but Susie and friend were exceptional.

I regret not getting their names but in my worried state of mind forgot.

My thanks go out to all those concerned, unselfish, and kind people.

G L Christianson, Walnut Grove

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Shooter’s identity should be forgotten

Just Posted

LETTER: Angels come to aid of elderly couple in distress

In the craziness of the moment, letter writer forgot to get names, and is anxious to say thanks

A second wave of COVID-19 is probable, if history tells us anything

B.C.’s top doctor says that what health officials have learned this round will guide response in future

Prospera Credit Union, Westminster Savings lay off over 100 staff following historic merge

2020 merger was largest credit-union merger in Canadian history

What’s open and what’s closed in Langley City as of May 23rd

Public parking lots, park trails, tennis and pickleball courts, and baseball diamonds are open

Langley teenager tours houses all across the world for art project

Seventeen year old Asalah Youssef started Screenshots of Home to capture isolation during COVID-19

QUIZ: Crowds and solitude

As COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed, here’s a quiz about crowded places and isolation

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Ex-BC Greens leader Andrew Weaver says province came close to early election

Disagreement centred on the LNG Canada project in northern B.C.

Canada’s NHL teams offer options to season-ticket holders

Canadian teams are offering refunds, but also are pushing a number of incentives to let them keep the money

Boy, 2, left with ‘soft tissue injuries’ after being hit by car in Squamish intersection

Boy was release from hospital, police continue to investigate

B.C. premier says lessons to learn from past racism during response to pandemic

B.C. formally apologized in the legislature chamber in 2008 for its role in the Komagata Maru tragedy

Snowbirds to remain at Kamloops Airport indefinitely after fatal crash

small contingent of the Snowbirds team is staying in Kamloops, acting as stewards of the jets

Oak Bay man stumbles upon eagle hunting seal, grabs camera just in time

The eagle did ‘a perfect butterfly stroke to shore’ with its prey, photographer says

82% of all test-positive COVID-19 cases in B.C. have recovered

B.C. had 303 active cases as of Saturday, May 23

Most Read