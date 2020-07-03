Swimmers are anxious to get back in the water to practise at the local Walnut Grove and W.C. Blair indoor pools, but have not received word when that will be possible. (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: Anxious to know when Township will re-open pools

Critical of the municipality for not yet re-opening the indoor swimming facilities or sharing plans

Dear Editor,

[RE: Reopen pools to swimmers, Langley Township urged, June 30, Langley Advance Times]

Thank you for the article Dan Ferguson.

It is unfortunate that after the presentation by Langley Olympian Swim Club (LOSC) parents to mayor and council, as well as the newspaper article by Dan, that the mayor, council, and parks and recreation staff have not announced a date or any plans for the Township of Langley (TOL) pools re-opening.

This is very perplexing situation as to what the TOL is up to.

It would be nice for the taxpayers/community to know the plan.

Brian Metcalfe, Langley

.

LangleyLetter to the EditorSwimming

LETTER: Anxious to know when Township will re-open pools

Critical of the municipality for not yet re-opening the indoor swimming facilities or sharing plans

