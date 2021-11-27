LETTER: Anyone know what happened to the unique goose in Langley City lagoon?

This kind of goose is not normally seen in Canada

Kayla Basso is wondering what happened to this unique goose that was living in the Brydon Lagoon area since early 2021. (Kayla Basso/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

I am wondering if there is any information regarding the beautiful swan goose that was dumped at Brydon Lagoon earlier this year.

I have been visiting her almost daily, and when I went to see her on Sunday and Monday she was gone.

I am just trying to find out if nature got her or if someone happened to take her to a farm.

I know she survived the big storm we just had as I saw her the day after.

As silly as it sounds I got attached to the goose and miss hearing her honks when I stop by to visit.

Kayla Basso, Langley City

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Langley Advance Times reached out to local groups familiar with the area. Birder John Gordon said he was familiar with the bird, which appears to be an Egyptian goose, but it seems to have disappeared from the Brydon Lagoon area. The goose is a domesticated breed.

