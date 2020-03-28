Living quarters inside the Blaauw Eco Forest, in the northeastern Langley neighbourhood of Glen Valley. (Albert van der Heide/Special to Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Are Langley’s wildlife following #StayAtHome and self-isolation?

Advance Times reader Albert van der Heide discovered this ‘locked door’ in the Blaauw Eco Forest

Dear Editor,

While during a walk through the Blaauw Eco Forest, just off 84th Avenue near Glenn Valley, we noticed a tree with a ‘locked down’ chamber.

Nearby, an information panel gave a backgrounder on how hollow chambers in the black cottonwood trees are used by bears and small mammals for their hibernation times.

READ MORE: B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says:

Off course, we knew that bears and some small mammals hibernate but did not realize that these creatures in Glen Valley protect their abodes with ‘doors’.

Albert van der Heide, Langley

.

RECENT LETTER: Suggest learning some compassion from our past

.

