LETTER: Are there Korean War veterans in the Langley area?

Korean War vets are invited to a special event Jan. 15 in Vancouver

Dear Editor,

This is for all veterans of the Korean War.

The students of Pukyong National University from Busan, Republic of Korea, are coming to Canada to thank you. The young students have been planning their annual commemoration trip for many months and will be here for just a few days.

They would like to meet the people who brought peace to their country in 1953.

On Jan. 15, the student group will bring a unique part of their home to you through their performance of traditional Korean dances and songs. They have said their message is one of gratitude, and everlasting thanks and appreciation for the great hardships endured and countless sacrifices made by our veterans.

For more information about this free event for Korean War veterans and their families [at the Seaforth Highlanders Canada Armoury in Vancouver], please contact me, 778-887-4402 or email: Korea19501953@yahoo.com.

Guy Black, Port Moody

Most Read