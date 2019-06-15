LETTER: Assisted suicide not the top answer

Not all Canadians happy with assisted suicide laws

Dear Editor,

Fifty per cent would rather protect the vulnerable than provide assisted death. Fifty-four per cent say ensuring palliative care access is more important than access to assisted dying.

Seven out of 10 Canadians say that doctor assisted death should be restricted to those with terminal illness.

Sixty-six per cent of Canadians want conscience protection for physicians.

Dean Clark, Langley

