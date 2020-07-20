Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Attack on religious schooling is based on biogtry

Private schools have a place in our society, one letter writer insists

Dear Editor,

[RE: Opposed to taxpayers funding religious schools, July 19, Langley Advance Times online]

Robert T. Rock’s bigoted missive is based more on his religious enmity than economic facts.

If all the students were moved to public schools, it would cost the province millions more not including capital costs to build more schools that would be required.

Private school parents, as well as paying full school taxes for public schools their children don’t attend, they still pay thousands for tuition for private schools.

UNRELATED LETTER: How do we halt U.S. travellers from heading north?

I take issue with private schools all being “elite.”

Many parents struggle and sacrifice to pay this tuition.

Mr. Rock might bone up on Freedom of Religion in Canada is protected by the Canadian Charter of Human Rights and the Human Rights Act before stating bigotry, which is extremely unattractive.

Cherryl Katnich, Maple Ridge

.

EducationLangleyLetter to the Editor

