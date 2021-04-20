LETTER: Auntie flips kayak but newphew keeps her calm when Langley family visits Cultus Lake

Linda Montemurro of Fort Langley is grateful her nephew, Ryder, was with her while kayaking in Cultus Lake. She credits him with saving her life. (Linda Montemurro/Special to Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

I just wanted to share a story of gratitude during these unprecedented times. I’m 60 years young and went kayaking for the first time today with my 10-year-old nephew, Ryder, at Cultus Lake.

Everything was calm and serene for the first hour until my kayak flipped.

I panicked and thought I was doomed to drown, but this young boy made me feel calm with his voice and instructions on what to do.

He saved my life, saved my shoes and eyeglasses from going down, and I just feel indebted to him and his rescue efforts even though it was his first time kayaking, too.

We thought this would be a great thing to do during these COVID times, exploring the lake together.

No regrets, but my nephew is my hero, always and forever.

Lindsay Montemurro, Fort Langley

