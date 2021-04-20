Linda Montemurro of Fort Langley is grateful her nephew, Ryder, was with her while kayaking in Cultus Lake. She credits him with saving her life. (Linda Montemurro/Special to Black Press Media)

Linda Montemurro of Fort Langley is grateful her nephew, Ryder, was with her while kayaking in Cultus Lake. She credits him with saving her life. (Linda Montemurro/Special to Black Press Media)

LETTER: Auntie flips kayak but newphew keeps her calm when Langley family visits Cultus Lake

Local woman’s first time kayaking brings unwelcome drama and praise for a young helper

Dear Editor,

I just wanted to share a story of gratitude during these unprecedented times. I’m 60 years young and went kayaking for the first time today with my 10-year-old nephew, Ryder, at Cultus Lake.

Everything was calm and serene for the first hour until my kayak flipped.

I panicked and thought I was doomed to drown, but this young boy made me feel calm with his voice and instructions on what to do.

He saved my life, saved my shoes and eyeglasses from going down, and I just feel indebted to him and his rescue efforts even though it was his first time kayaking, too.

We thought this would be a great thing to do during these COVID times, exploring the lake together.

No regrets, but my nephew is my hero, always and forever.

Lindsay Montemurro, Fort Langley

.

• MORE YOUTH: Bureau draws more youth into Langley’s volunteer arena

• MORE NATURE: Aldergrove can help regional program document bats as they come out of hibernation

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Langley mom irked at irresponsible people getting vaccinated ahead of front-liners

Just Posted

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson outlines the province’s three-year budget in Victoria, April 20, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C. deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

Pandemic-year deficit $5 billion lower than forecast

Linda Montemurro of Fort Langley is grateful her nephew, Ryder, was with her while kayaking in Cultus Lake. She credits him with saving her life. (Linda Montemurro/Special to Black Press Media)
LETTER: Auntie flips kayak but newphew keeps her calm when Langley family visits Cultus Lake

Local woman’s first time kayaking brings unwelcome drama and praise for a young helper

Displaying the cheque at the regular Thursday meeting to fill the backpacks are Aldergrove Rotary members Charlie Fox, Rob Robinson, Lara Petrie and Marilyn Froese, plus Christmas Tea committee member, Diane Fox. (Special to The Star)
$6,500 donated to the Aldergrove Starfish Backpack Program

Thank You for Caring Society raised funds at their annual Christmas Tea to help feed hungry students

Envision Financial has launched a contest of sorts, called Simple Generosity, that allows families to win upwards of $2,500 in the next few weeks. (Envision Financial/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Envision Financial giving away $1 million to help communities thrive

Simple Generosity program meant to celebrate and encourage local economic and individual resilience

Evacuee Paul Breda spoke with an Emergency Services volunteer at Willoughby Hall on Tuesday, April 20. Hundreds of people were waiting to see when they could return home after a massive fire near their residences. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Evacuees describe seeing ‘Armageddon’ as embers rained down on Langley homes

Langley Emergency Services is connecting with the evacuees at Willoughby Hall

FILE – NDP Leader John Horgan, right, and local candidate Mike Farnworth greet one another with an elbow bump during a campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday, September 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. won’t be using random individual road stops to enforce travel rules: Safety Minister

Minister Mike Farnworth says travel checks only being considered at major highway junctions, ferry ports

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. announces historic half-billion-dollar funding for overdose crisis, mental health

Of it, $152 million will be used to address the opioid crisis and see the creation of 195 new substance use treatment beds

FILE – A bus is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Friday, November, 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Public transit to be free for kids 12 and younger – a ‘bold’ B.C. budget line advocates applaud

Program could save families upwards of $50 per month

Children’s backpacks and shoes are seen at a CEFA (Core Education and Fine Arts) Early Learning daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. budget to expand $10-a-day child care, but misses the mark on ‘truly universal’ system

$111 million will be used to fund 3,750 new $10-a-day spaces though 75 additional ChildCareBC universal prototype sites over the next three years.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

John Wekking, Merritt Road Report - Facebook Coquihalla Road Report
Wildfire sparks off Coquihalla in Merritt

The wildfire is located near the Dollarama off of Highway 5

Mak Parhar speaks at an anti-mask rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Parhar was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with allegedly violating the Quarantine Act after returning from a Flat Earth conference held in Geenville, South Carolina on Oct. 24. (Flat Earth Focker/YouTube.com screenshot)
Judge tosses lawsuit of B.C. COVID-denier who broke quarantine after Flat Earth conference

Mak Parhar accused gov, police of trespass, malfeasance, extortion, terrorism, kidnapping and fraud

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Hospitals are seeing record numbers of COVID-19 patients more than a year into the pandemic. (The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate declines, 849 cases Tuesday

Up to 456 people now in hospital, 148 in intensive care

Christy Clark, who was premier from 2011 to 2017, is the first of several present and past politicians to appear this month before the Cullen Commission, which is investigating the causes and impact of B.C.’s money-laundering problem over the past decade. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)
Christy Clark says she first learned of money-laundering spike in 2015

The former B.C. premier testified Tuesday she was concerned the problem was ‘apparently at an all-time high’

Most Read