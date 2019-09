Lots of housing units were pledged but few have been built

Dear Editor,

Under B.C. NDP new housing construction has slowed down. In 2017 election, B.C. NDP promised an additional 114,000 rental units but have only built 1,265 so far.

With demand set to rise dramatically, these trends will mean higher housing costs for both renters and buyers.

A B.C. Liberal government will make housing more affordable, and replace B.C. NDP phony speculation tax and crackdown on speculation without punishing hardworking homeowners.

Dean Clark, Langley