LETTER: Bezo is a visionary in one reader’s view

A Langley Advance follower says Matthew Claxton’s latest column

Dear Editor,

Matthew Claxton’s piece on money better spent is good as far as it goes [Painful Truth: Bezo’s rocket plan crashes, burns, May 3 Opinion, Langley Advance].

Unfortunately, eventually there will not be enough Earth or its resources to support a proliferating population.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and elites of the world, plan to escape the eventual extinction.

No room for hoi polio, that’s the masses.

The Jeff Bezos are visionaries who see the writing on the wall and act on it for their descendants.

Cherryl Katnich, Maple Ridge

Previous story
LETTER: Pipeline too risky on many fronts

Just Posted

Langley caretaker of Charlie’s tree retires

Plans call for cadets to take over responsibility for memorial

Aldergrove students donate $5,000 to charity

Encompass Support Services Society awarded $5,000 grant by ACSS philanthropists

UPDATED: Langley parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson has been using a former student’s photo in presentations.

Langley family sold on local hospital’s value

An Aldergrove family is hosting a garage sale to raise funds for Langley Memorial Hospital.

Crash snarls westbound traffic on Highway 1 and Fraser Highway

Collision occurred on Highway 1 near Bradner Road

VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

A Vancouver Island man captures video of garbage-raiding bear on his driveway

Canadian baseball players in the big leagues more likely to bat left: study

Nine of 13 Canadian players in Major League Baseball batted left in the 2016 season

B.C. university to launch mini-satellite, study dark energy

University of Victoria engineering students to work with B.C. designed CubeSat, only 10cm by 10cm

BC Transit upgrades fleet for Highway 16 after Greyhound nixes routes

Buses that can carry more passengers will curb hitchiking along the Highway of Tears, officials hope

Toxic drug supply spikes Vancouver overdose calls in April

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services responded to 207 overdose calls from April 23 to 29

B.C. non-fiction prize being replaced with yet-to-be-announced award program

Canadian Non-Fiction award category is being replaced with an award carrying a ‘B.C.-focussed lens’

2 dead, 200,000 without power following disastrous Ontario wind storm

Environment Canada say winds reached more than 120 kilometres per hour at the peak

Harvey Weinstein denies sexual assault allegations by Canadian woman

The actress from Toronto has asked the court to order Weinstein to pay $4 million

Trump: North Korea summit plans set; drawdown not on table

meeting with Kim seemed outlandish just a few months ago when the two leaders were trading threats

Most Read

  • LETTER: Bezo is a visionary in one reader’s view

    A Langley Advance follower says Matthew Claxton’s latest column