LETTER: Brightened the day

[Re: Scaled-down Fort Langley Cranberry Festival rated a success by organizers, Langley Advance Times, Oct. 14]
A word of thanks to The Fort Langley Project.
You’re always giving back to the community, making lives happier in difficult times of late.
We did not see one unhappy face at the Fort Langley Cranberry Festival. What joy you bring, thank you!
Eric Woodward Foundation, The Fort Langley Project, Fort Langley Cranberry Festival, all the amazing staff and vendors, live music, outdoor movie and delicious food and drink for all to enjoy at Mary Avenue & Glover Road.
It really brightened up everyone’s days!
Lloyd and Shirley Sawatsky, Langley
