Like the fall flowers for sale in Fort Langley, the existence of this year’s Fort Langley Cranberry Festival brought a smile to the face of Langley’s Shirley Sawatsky. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Like the fall flowers for sale in Fort Langley, the existence of this year’s Fort Langley Cranberry Festival brought a smile to the face of Langley’s Shirley Sawatsky. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Brightened the day

Langley resident grateful for efforts to revive community spirit in village Fort Langley

Dear Editor,

[Re: Scaled-down Fort Langley Cranberry Festival rated a success by organizers, Langley Advance Times, Oct. 14]

A word of thanks to The Fort Langley Project.

You’re always giving back to the community, making lives happier in difficult times of late.

We did not see one unhappy face at the Fort Langley Cranberry Festival. What joy you bring, thank you!

Eric Woodward Foundation, The Fort Langley Project, Fort Langley Cranberry Festival, all the amazing staff and vendors, live music, outdoor movie and delicious food and drink for all to enjoy at Mary Avenue & Glover Road.

RE:ATED: Final night of Fort Langley Night Market

It really brightened up everyone’s days!

Lloyd and Shirley Sawatsky, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fort LangleyLetter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER – Please: Parking proportionate to people

Just Posted

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Townhouses a “square peg in a round hole” of existing Langley neighbourhood, council decides

Like the fall flowers for sale in Fort Langley, the existence of this year’s Fort Langley Cranberry Festival brought a smile to the face of Langley’s Shirley Sawatsky. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Brightened the day

Justin Lies, a right-handed 6 ft. 1 in. forward hailing from Manitoba made one of the two goals for the Giants on Saturday night at LEC. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Giants record shutout over Kelowna

Debbie Fleming was the coordinator of the Household Hazardous Waste Collection event held at George Preston Centre on Saturday (Oct. 23) and Sunday (Oct. 24). (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
Hundreds drive-thru hazardous waste collection event in Langley