LETTER: Brightened the day

Langley resident grateful for efforts to revive community spirit in village Fort Langley

Like the fall flowers for sale in Fort Langley, the existence of this year’s Fort Langley Cranberry Festival brought a smile to the face of Langley’s Shirley Sawatsky. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

[Re: Scaled-down Fort Langley Cranberry Festival rated a success by organizers, Langley Advance Times, Oct. 14]

A word of thanks to The Fort Langley Project.

You’re always giving back to the community, making lives happier in difficult times of late.

We did not see one unhappy face at the Fort Langley Cranberry Festival. What joy you bring, thank you!

Eric Woodward Foundation, The Fort Langley Project, Fort Langley Cranberry Festival, all the amazing staff and vendors, live music, outdoor movie and delicious food and drink for all to enjoy at Mary Avenue & Glover Road.

RE:ATED: Final night of Fort Langley Night Market

It really brightened up everyone’s days!

Lloyd and Shirley Sawatsky, Langley

