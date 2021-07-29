The new Langley Memorial Hospital emergency room opened for its first patients on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (Government of B.C./Special to the Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Broken leg not examined for three hours in Langley’s new ER

Local resident concerned hospital understaffing is impacting patients

Dear Editor,

Re: [Pain Truth opinion column, Systems need more slack, Langley Advance Times, July 22]

He is so right!

I broke my leg Friday and visited the new Langley memorial emergency.

It was three hours until I saw a doctor, five painful hours until X-ray , seven hours until discharge with no formal discharge instructions!

This beautiful new facility is understaffed. Staff is overworked and the lack of empathy is palpable.

There was no one to help patients waiting to get to the bathroom (as no one other than patients are allowed in waiting area), no offers of help of any kind, no food or drink available, no TV to pass the hours and hours of waiting.

It was a disheartening experience that leaves me less than confident with care level provided. It is a matter of life and death that above average staffing levels at medical facilities needs to be a priority for everyone’s physical and mental health and safety STAT.

Allana Rempel, Langley

