LETTER: Build an arts centre suitable for both Langleys

Dear Editor,

I read Dan Ferguson’s article [Second go for arts centre, Langley Times, Feb. 6, 2019]. This involved the consideration within Langley City’s council regarding what size to build a new arts centre. Should it be a smaller 50,887 sq. ft. 500-seater or or the larger 650-seater, that was first considered? I assume, from reading this that the City has a site that would handle either one: somewhere on the old Dumais Farm I take it (near Kwantlen College).

Surely long before this date, Langley City has been negotiating with Langley Township in order to create a large enough project for all Langleyites. They must have. No? After all, those many functions to be held in such a facility will not be attended strictly by citizens from Langley City. Most will come from the Township or even places beyond.

The Township’s former site, where the cultural centre was supposed to be built now – along with the old Township Hall property – is now soon to be covered in condos. So, if the Township isn’t going to do it, doesn’t it make sense that the two councils combine their efforts and create a Langley Cultural Arts Centre that we can all enjoy?

In the past, these same councils have managed to co-operate on schools, pools and parks. What is to prevent them from getting together to build a full-sized cultural centre for both Langleys? Well, I’m sure that money is involved and maybe its location. But if it’s petty differences, get over it… please.

Evan Brett, Langley Township