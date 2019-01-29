(File photo) A Canadian Federation of Independent Business is critical of municipal governments for the amount of red tape they impose on businesses.

LETTER: Business group calls for one in-one out municipal policy to cut red tape

Municipal governments should follow the example of the federal and provincial governments.

Dear Editor,

Nobody at city hall sets out to make ridiculous rules or unmanageable processes – but that’s the result when there are no checks in place to control the clutter. Rules pile up over time like too many sweaters, DVDs, and old magazines spilling out of an overstuffed closet.

We regularly hear about municipal red tape from small businesses.

There’s the business forced to pay for building a sidewalk, connecting nothing to nowhere, in order to get a permit to renovate. There’s the plastic chair ban that forced business owners to replace perfectly good patio furniture. There’s the book store cafe forced to shut down because serving a bit of mayo on sandwiches required an industrial-strength grease trap.

This creates stress and extra costs for business owners and higher prices for consumers on everything from haircuts to housing.

There’s a simple remedy. Those who keep their closets clutter-free know how it works: a one-in-one-out policy. For every new rule that comes into force, one needs to go.

In 2001, B.C.’s provincial government put in place a one-in-two-out rule to achieve a one-third reduction in regulatory clutter over three years. Garbage bags of dumb rules, such as the one dictating the size of televisions in restaurants, were sent to the curb and the province’s citizens are better for it.

Federally, Canada was the first country in the world to legislate one-in-one-out for its regulations in 2015.

So, how about it city hall, are you ready to clean up your red tape? First comes a commitment to do it, next comes putting the old Christmas sweaters and DVDs to the curb, and finally a one-in-one out policy to keep your closet clean. Like the old Christmas sweaters, no one will miss your red tape.

Laura Jones, executive VP, and Jordi Morgan, Atlantic VP,

Canadian Federation of Independent Business

• Editor’s note: Langley City was singled out by the federation in a June 2018 announcement for having the least amount of red tape, compared to other B.C. municipalities. Kelowna and Delta were just ahead of Langley in first and second spot respectively.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Speaker Darryl Plecas splits legislature looting spree open

Just Posted

Dragons bring Langley father-son duo into their den

Glenn and Kyle Olinek will appear on Dragons’ Den for inventing reusable construction material.

Saddling up along-side the ‘big boys’ – Langley curling champs offer mentorship

An 11-year-old aspiring curler got to spend time shadowing Team BC at the junior nationals.

Fort Langley jazz fest receives funding

The Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival received a $25,000 grant from Creative BC.

Province pitches in on purchase of new Langley elementary site

The neighbourhood will be developed, but the province and district can start planning now.

VIDEO: On-ramp crash in Langley sends one to hospital

Small car collides with semi-trailer

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Researchers at UBC’s Depression, Anxiety and Stress Lab are hoping families can help

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

First-degree murder charge laid in Vancouver man’s shooting death

A 69-year-old man is the victim of the city’s second homicide of 2019

Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy

Erin Haluschak to attend the Poynter Institute Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media

New Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station to open this weekend

The station now has a new platform, walkway and parkade for bikes

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

False 911 call was cause of major police incident in Lower Mainland, police say

Eleven people were detained in Surrey but RCMP say they are now investigating person who made call

Most Read