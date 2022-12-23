Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Bystander impressed by Langley City restaurant staff during medical emergency

Kindness and compassion along with quick action were noticed

Dear Editor,

On Monday morning, Dec. 12, a medical emergency happened at the Red Velvet Café.

I was impressed how quickly the staff reacted.

They got him to a chair and table. While the elderly man slumped down on the table, a staff member monitored his breathing and quietly reassured him the ambulance was on its way. She stayed with him for 45 minutes, until the ambulance finally arrived.

In the meantime, the rest of the staff continued to server their customers.

The staff was compassionate and kind to the senior – lovely to see.

I wish them many thanks for their quick action and wish them Happy Holidays.

Shelley Roberts, Langley

.

• READ MORE: People and their pets ready for the holidays

• READ MORE: Cold snap breaks electricity use records

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HealthLetter to the Editor

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Langley City woman concerned about empty pharmacy shelves

Just Posted

Alex Fraser Bridge (pictured) and Port Mann Bridge both closed to traffic at roughly the same time on Friday (Dec. 23) morning due to ice falling from cables onto vehicles. (Shane MacKichan photo)
VIDEO: Winter weather closes Port Mann, Alex Fraser Bridges to traffic

Another dump of snow, followed by freezing rain made clearing cars – as well as roads and walkways – on Friday morning (Dec. 23) difficult. DriveBC advises don’t travel unless essential. (Langley Advance Times)
WEATHER: Residents asked to clear drains ahead of expected heavy rains

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Bystander impressed by Langley City restaurant staff during medical emergency

Two men were clearing a sidewalk in Langley’s Walnut Grove neighbourhood on Wednesday, Dec. 21. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
So far, no tickets for failing to clear snowed-under sidewalks in Langley Township

Pop-up banner image