LETTER: Bystander impressed by Langley City restaurant staff during medical emergency

Dear Editor,

On Monday morning, Dec. 12, a medical emergency happened at the Red Velvet Café.

I was impressed how quickly the staff reacted.

They got him to a chair and table. While the elderly man slumped down on the table, a staff member monitored his breathing and quietly reassured him the ambulance was on its way. She stayed with him for 45 minutes, until the ambulance finally arrived.

In the meantime, the rest of the staff continued to server their customers.

The staff was compassionate and kind to the senior – lovely to see.

I wish them many thanks for their quick action and wish them Happy Holidays.

Shelley Roberts, Langley

