LETTER: Canada is not prepared for COVID-19’s second wave, Langley man argues

More testing and tracing needs to be in place before Canada can re-open more.

Dear Editor,

The second wave will come across Canada of COVID-19 is a question of when, not if.

Canada is not fully prepared for a second wave, and the provinces are gambling by reopening without having more testing and tracing programs in place.

Some people want to get the economy going at the cost of people getting infected by COVID-19, they are more concerned about money than human lives.

A second wave of COVID-19 and another sweeping lockdowns will have a serious impact on the Canadian economy.

Dean Clark, Langley