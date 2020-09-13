LETTER: Canadian border closure no different than Trump’s southern border closure

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

So, British Columbians, for the most part, wholeheartedly support Dr. Bonny Henry’s orders to keep the Canadian/American Border closed, with special exemptions. All of this to protect British Columbians from harm. In this case it is the harm inflicted by COVID-19. All great and well.

However, after mountains of empirical evidence that thousands, if not millions, of people who refuse to abide by the law and in some cases inflict physical harm, financial harm and social harm, to the U.S.A.

• NEWS STORY: Metal fence erected along U.S.-Canadaian backroad border amid COVID ‘loophole’ meet-ups

The president wants to secure his southern border so those who follow lawful entry are allowed to come to the U. S. He is labeled a “racist,” “bigot” and every other filthy, disgusting comment the Democrats can dream up.

What is the difference when authorities are protecting their citizens from harm in B. C. and when the president tries to protect his citizens from harm coming illegally through the southern border?

Nothing.

It’s all about propaganda from the left, hatred they stir up and finally, it’s about one Hillary Clinton‘s failure to accept the results of a duly held election.

Talk about following the Pride Piper down the road to oblivion.

Mike Boileau, Maple Ridge

