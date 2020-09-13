Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Canadian border closure no different than Trump’s southern border closure

Borders closed to protect citizens of the country from external threat

Dear Editor,

So, British Columbians, for the most part, wholeheartedly support Dr. Bonny Henry’s orders to keep the Canadian/American Border closed, with special exemptions. All of this to protect British Columbians from harm. In this case it is the harm inflicted by COVID-19. All great and well.

However, after mountains of empirical evidence that thousands, if not millions, of people who refuse to abide by the law and in some cases inflict physical harm, financial harm and social harm, to the U.S.A.

• NEWS STORY: Metal fence erected along U.S.-Canadaian backroad border amid COVID ‘loophole’ meet-ups

The president wants to secure his southern border so those who follow lawful entry are allowed to come to the U. S. He is labeled a “racist,” “bigot” and every other filthy, disgusting comment the Democrats can dream up.

What is the difference when authorities are protecting their citizens from harm in B. C. and when the president tries to protect his citizens from harm coming illegally through the southern border?

Nothing.

It’s all about propaganda from the left, hatred they stir up and finally, it’s about one Hillary Clinton‘s failure to accept the results of a duly held election.

Talk about following the Pride Piper down the road to oblivion.

Mike Boileau, Maple Ridge

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

border agencyCoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Was an interchange into quiet Langley neighbourhoods worth $62M?

Just Posted

VIDEO: A drive-by Grandparents Day at Langley retirement residence

A combination of COVID and wildfire smoke meant most had to stay indoors

RCMP were not paid to attend Langley gala, report says

But remarks in an email by the officer in charge may have created ‘confusion’

Aldergrove’s Acts of Kindness postpones golf tourny and Extreme Home Repair amid COVID-19

Charitable organization has helped single moms, children in other capacities this summer

Langley Arts Council to offer virtual artisan market Sept. 19th to Oct. 19

Ceramics, artwork, jewelry, clothing, and more will be up for sale amid other online galleries

LETTER: Canadian border closure no different than Trump’s southern border closure

Borders closed to protect citizens of the country from external threat

QUIZ: Are you ready for the school year?

How much do you know about schools and education?

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

PHOTO: Satellite imagery shows origin of wildfire smoke

The smoke has prompted air-quality advisories in many areas.

Police searching for Vancouver Island family yet to return from travelling in B.C., Alberta

Saanich family of four didn’t return on Sept. 4 as planned

Unlucky 7: Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs after 92-87 loss to Celtics

Toronto sees run as league champs come to an end

A pit house for a Tsilhqot’in family

Family reconnects with traditional ways of life west of Williams Lake

IIO probes shooting after officer pepper-sprayed, assaulted outside Abbotsford Cabela’s

People in area report hearing loud bangs; suspects in custody, police say

PHOTOS: ‘Stirring’ Peace Arch Park ceremony pays tribute to lives lost in 9/11 terrorist attacks

Scaled-down event held on 19th anniversary

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Most Read