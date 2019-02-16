LETTER: Canadians need to hear from Wilson-Raybould

A Langley letter writer says the situation looks like a cover up.

Dear Editor,

The Liberal Party of Canada and Justin Trudeau have found themselves in another scandal. This one looks to be the most damning yet.

It was reported that Justin Trudeau office attempted to press Jody Wilson-Raybould, when she was justice minister, to intervene in the corruption and fraud prosecution of Montreal engineering and construction giant SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. It appears that Jody Wilson-Raybould was fired for refusing to bow to Trudeau’s unethical demands.

We need Jody Wilson-Raybould to tell her side of the story, but the cover-up is already underway.

Dean Clark, Langley