LETTER: Cancer society CEO welcomes federal help with patient incomes

Extending benefits helps reduce pressure on people dealing with cancer

Dear Editor,

Dec. 18 marks an important milestone for the cancer community

As of Dec. 18, people with a disease like cancer will have greater peace of mind knowing they will receive more financial assistance to take the necessary time off work needed to get better.

That’s because, on that day, Canadians with a serious illness, injury or disease like cancer who need time off work will receive 26 weeks of financial assistance through the EI sickness benefit.

That’s three months more than the benefit previously covered, and is the first time it’s been increased since the 1970s.

Having six months of financial assistance means more time to focus on getting well, and less time spent worrying about financial hardships.

With two in five Canadians expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, and over 1.5 million living with or beyond cancer, this additional support is so vital.

Congratulations Minister Qualtrough for championing this important change. Because of it, Canadians will face less financial pressure to work throughout their cancer treatment and recovery.

Andrea Seale, CEO of the Canadian Cancer Society, Vancouver

Cancer

Pop-up banner image