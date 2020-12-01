LETTER: Candidate in provincial election impresses Langley resident

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

Re: Margaret Kunst ad, Langley Advance Times, Nov. 26.

What a classy thing to do in congratulating the win of Megan Dykeman and the NDP in the provincial election and thanking all who ran.

President Trump should take a page out of her book. She has my vote next Township election.

Mark Morrison, Langley

