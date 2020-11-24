LETTER: Cannabis shops will harm Fort Langley’s charm

Gayle Hallgren is concerned about how a proposed cannabis shop will change Fort Langley. (Hallgren photo)

Dear Editor,

Cannabis stores for Fort Langley? Is this really the right retail mix?

What’s next… tattoo parlours? Vaping stores?

Take one look at ‘main street’ of Mission, and you will get a look at the future of Fort Langley’s retail.

The Fort Langley pub location is particularly egregious as it is at the anchor end of Glover with rowing activities taking place, and it will be across the street from the new museums planned for Fort Langley.

Want cannabis? Get it delivered.

Gayle Hallgren, Langley

.

