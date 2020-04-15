LETTER: Can’t return to work without COVID vaccine

There is no end to the problems it will cause if people go back to their jobs too soon

Dear Editor,

Think this out first.

It would be huge mistake to send people back to work.

Nobody knows who is infected and carrying the virus, but the worse part of this, there is no vaccine.

Anyone going to work should be tested first.

But, here’s the problem, it is after they leave their daily job and go out into the public that they could pick up the virus unknown to them and it will be spread to not only to the public but, also the people on the job will potentially will be carriers.

And then, it will be spread continuously.

You have to have the vaccine before this can be considered.

Think out all considerations before this action takes place.

The economy can be rebuilt, human lives and the passing of a human entity cannot.

Cran Campbell, Langley

