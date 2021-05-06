LETTER: Casual drug users have link to gang killings, says Langley letter writer

The Lower Mainland is in the midst of another gang war and the illicit drug market is part of it

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Sgt. Frank Jang said outside of Langley Sportsplex at 91a Ave and 200 Street after a man was fatally shot in April 2021.

Dear Editor,

Re: Gangland Shootings in Langley and LMD

The ongoing gang warfare in Langley and many other areas in B.C. is at least partially funded by local residents who choose to buy casual amounts of illicit drugs from their neighbourhood “pushers”. It seems unlikely that the heavy users are the only customer of these gangs, or even the main customers. So, if you are a casual drug user and are concerned about gang related shootings and related violence, look in the mirror.

Leigh Anderson, Walnut Grove

