LETTER: Cats can be such a wonderful addition to a family

Following seizure of animals from a Langley ‘rescue’, letter writer asks pet owners to be responsible

Dear Editor,

[Re: 20 more animals seized from ‘animal rescue, Langley Advance Times, Jan.22]

It’s so bitterly ironic that the BC SPCA had to rescue these precious animals from an “animal rescue,” and many dozens of them over the years.

Although I get heavy hearted by the suffering of other helpless animals, it’s the needless suffering by cats, in particular, through cruel callous disregard (if not contempt) exhibited by both individual people and the collective community (e.g. owners moving but leaving their pets behind to fend for themselves in brutal conditions, and the local governments who refuse to properly humanely address the often-staggering numbers of these distressed sentient beings).

RELATED: Much-raided Langley animal rescue society loses registered charitable status

Worse, I grew up knowing a few cat-haters willing to procure sick satisfaction from torturing to death those naively-trusting thus likely sweet-natured cats whose owners had recklessly allowed them to wander the neighbourhood at night. (And I doubt their reptilian vertical slit pupils and Hollywood-cliche defensive fanged hisses help their cause.)

As an adult, I noticed that people who said they were ‘not an animal person’ held a particular dislike for cats, regardless of their incapacity (unlike humans) for committing vicious acts out of plain malice.

I, now 52, believe that along with human intelligence comes the proportionate reprehensible potential for evil behaviour, simply for its sake.

All of the above might reflect on why feral-cat trap/neuter/release programs, regardless of their documented success in reducing needless suffering, are typically underfunded by governments as well as private donors.

There are staggering numbers of these distressed souls in some B.C. municipalities, notably in Surrey.

But could there also be a subconscious human perception that the value of such life (if not even human life in regularly war-torn or overpopulated famine-stricken global regions) is reflected by the life overabundance and the protracted conditions under which it suffers?

I fear a possible presumption of feline disposability, i.e. “there is a lot more whence they came.”

Only when overpopulation of unwanted feral/stray cats is greatly reduced in number by responsible owners consistently spaying/neutering their felines, will this beautiful animal’s presence be truly appreciated – especially for the symbiotic-like healthy relationships (contrary to common misinformation) they offer their loving owners.

Frank Sterle Jr., White Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Columnist downright ‘nasty’ to conservatives

Just Posted

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 3-2 decision in overtime to Kelowna Rockets

‘We beat ourselves’ frustrated coach says

SPORTS BRIEFS: Zhou wins in Vegas, Langley curlers earn berth at seniors championships, and Langley Thunder offer a chance to try the game

Local interest

Gold medal games get underway at the New Holland Canadian Junior Men’s Curling Championship in Langley

In men’s play, Newfoundland/Labrador takes on Manitoba #2; in women’s action, Alberta plays Manitoba

Langley’s Dorscie Paterson turns 107

Long time activist and hospice volunteer looking forward to 108

VIDEO: Drumming in the Year of the Rat in Langley

Lunar New Year celebrated

Officials reaching out to those in contact with Canada’s first coronavirus patient

The illness has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 in China

Risk of coronavirus low in B.C. as first case emerges in Toronto: officials

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in B.C.

‘Presumptive case’ of coronavirus in Canada confirmed by Ontario doctors

Man in his 50s felt ill on his return to Canada from Wuhan, China

People knowingly take fentanyl so make policy changes to reduce harm: B.C. study

Dr. Jane Buxton, an epidemiologist at the centre, says drug users need more resources,

‘My heart is going to bleed’: Bodies brought back to Canada following Iran plane crash

Remains of Sahar Haghjoo, 37, and her eight-year-old daughter, Elsa Jadidi, were identified last weekend

Surrey tells Uber to cease operations in city, but company ‘respectfully’ declines

Ridesharing company told to stop operating within the city by 9 p.m. Jan. 24

Second earthquake in two days strikes near Agassiz

A 2.6-magnitude recorded Saturday morning

BCLC opens novelty bet on Harry and Meghan moving to the west coast

Meanwhile, real estate agency points to four possible homes for the family

Canada slips in global corruption ranking in aftermath of SNC-Lavalin scandal

The country obtained a score of 77, which places it at the top in the Americas

Most Read