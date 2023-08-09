A nine-year-old recently appeared before Township council to express concerns about the environment. (Township council video grab)

LETTER: Child’s appearance before Langley Township council impresses local woman

Local girl voiced concerns about the environment and recycling

Dear Editor,

At the July 24, 2023, Langley Township council meeting a nine-year-old girl came as a delegation to request residents sort their garbage and recycling correctly. She stated that some people will put a piece of paper into the garbage when it should go for recycling.

What is beautiful about this?

1. A child wanted to speak out for the environment.

2. A child was allowed to be a delegation to council which may not be allowed in other jurisdictions.

3. She is a female that was allowed to speak her mind which is not allowed in some countries.

4. She seemed a little anxious. Our Mayor Woodward was kind and encouraged her to continue, which she did.

5. Council listened to her request and made a statement to look into her concern.

We are so fortunate to live in a community where all of this could happen.

Dianne Kask, Aldergrove

