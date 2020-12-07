LETTER: Churches could at least close during pandemic, Langley resident argues

Churches benefit from tax free status and should do their part to help stop the global pandemic

Dear Editor,

A thought for congregations of those churches complaining about being banned from holding in-person services due to COVID.

If your church were to catch on fire, you would call the fire department to come and deal with it. Who pays for the fire department?

It’s not your church. Churches are exempt from paying property taxes. It is the rest of us citizens of your community, through our property taxes who pay for it.

That’s one of the the ways your church benefits from being part of our community.

With benefits like that come some responsibilities. Now your community has its emergency – dealing with a deadly pandemic.

Surely it is not asking too much for your church, as part of the community, to do its part in fighting this terrible disease by temporarily not holding these services.

Barry Whaites, Murrayville

