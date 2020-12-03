LETTER: Churches should be open

Some Fraser Valley churches defied orders to close and a Surrey letter writer says let churches open

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

[Re: Langley church fined for holding-in-person Sunday service, langleyadvancetimes.com, Nov. 29]

Churches should be treated the same as the local McDonald’s. When they had a COVID-19 case at their facility, they closed – very briefly – for a deep clean, and then promptly reopened again. A church with a case of COVID-19 should be treated the same way.

Likewise, as customers at McDonald’s/Superstore/Costco are required to wear masks, church goers could be asked to do so as well.

Furthermore, allowing seating at a percentage of building capacity would make sense. It appears that big box stores have no restrictions; so a large church building too could accommodate more than 50 people while maintaining social distancing.

Places of worship should be open – just as other places are.

Bernice Wubs, Surrey

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor