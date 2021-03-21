Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Clayton area woman encourages kindness during pandemic

A recent loved one’s cancer death has reminded a letter writer that life is short

Dear Editor,

I would like to encourage your readers to spend quality time with their loves ones.

On March 11, when our Prime Minister Trudeau declared a National Observance Day for the people that have died of COVID-19, it came to my mind to continue praying for the response of their souls, but, also to pray for the people who died of cancer as well.

My condolences for all the Canadian families that lost their loves ones in that matter.

My aunt, who lived in Mexico, passed away two weeks ago of leukemia. She had a brain stroke and 30 hours later, she died in the military hospital in the City of Merida.

Unable to travel because the flights are suspended, being unemployed and not even vaccinated yet, I want to plea to everybody to be merciful, compassionate, forgiving and loving with each human being, please.

For sure, life is short.

Maria Abrams, Clayton

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Most Read