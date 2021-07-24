LETTER: Clayton Heights letter writer calls for federal climate change action

Prime minister needs to act like green and not just sound concerned about the environment

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

Our citizens are worried. According to scientists with the World Weather Attribution project, this summer’s extreme heat would have been “virtually impossible without human-caused climate change.” In other words, the fires raging across western and central Canada, the flooding in the Yukon and the heat deaths that we saw just a few weeks ago are climate change happening here and now in Canada. Things are getting worse.

This is what a climate emergency looks like.

Why isn’t Justin Trudeau acting like it? In the midst of this heatwave, Trudeau has been travelling across the country gearing up for an election. But he hasn’t announced any actions to up Canada’s climate ambition in the midst of this crisis.

We need serious action and we need it now. That means doing the two things most important to tackling the climate crisis – ending fossil fuel expansion, and legislating a just transition for workers and communities.

We need Trudeau to stop just trying to sound like a climate leader, and start acting like one.

Skye Graham, Clayton

.

Climate changeLetter to the Editor