LETTER: Clayton resident ships high-power solar lights to Ukraine relief

Lighting tower intended to help humanitarian effforts

Dear Editor,

First set of donated LED solar self-charging emergency lighting system sent today through Canada Post for Ukraine humanitarian aid via Canada Ukraine Rescue, Newmarket, Ont. Sponsored by Paramount Computers Ltd. Surrey and I.

Gary Hee, Clayton

