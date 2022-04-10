LETTER: Clayton resident ships high-power solar lights to Ukraine relief

Dear Editor,
First set of donated LED solar self-charging emergency lighting system sent today through Canada Post for Ukraine humanitarian aid via Canada Ukraine Rescue, Newmarket, Ont. Sponsored by Paramount Computers Ltd. Surrey and I.
Gary Hee, Clayton
.
.
