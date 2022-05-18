Pipes that are part of the future expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline route were in a field off Telegraph Trail west of Glover Road in early April. (Langley Advance Times files)

Pipes that are part of the future expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline route were in a field off Telegraph Trail west of Glover Road in early April. (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: Closures at North Langley golf course irk longtime user

Resident sees no point to sections of Redwoods Golf Course being closed

Dear Editor,

Where are people supposed to practice their chipping since Redwoods Golf Course shut down their practice chipping green? They closed it after 20-plus years, and it sits empty most of the time.

The Langley Advance Times writes articles about their achievements, how about one of their downfalls?

The driving range is still open. The putting green is still open. But the chipping green was closed to lessons only, leaving no where to practice chipping in North Langley. It’s a very important aspect of the game.

They closed it during COVID and never reopened it, frustrating for folks like me who have used it for 20 years.

Rob McLean, Walnut Grove

.

• READ MORE: Golf course forced to close for oil pipeline construction

• READ MORE: Trans Montain pipeline construction underway in North Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley TownshipLetter to the Editor

Previous story
Painful Truth: Tech for an aging society

Just Posted

After a two year shutdown, the historic CNR Station in Fort Langley will reopen this May Day, Monday, May 23rd. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Historic Fort Langley train station will once again open to visitors on May 23

Pipes that are part of the future expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline route were in a field off Telegraph Trail west of Glover Road in early April. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Closures at North Langley golf course irk longtime user

Canadian Museum of Flight is welcoming back guests. One of this year’s events will be held on Canada Day, as a tribute to the Queen’s platinum jubilee. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley flight museum pays tribute to Queen’s platinum jubilee

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Walnut Grove cannabis shop gets turned down for a second time on tie vote