LETTER: Closures at North Langley golf course irk longtime user

Resident sees no point to sections of Redwoods Golf Course being closed

Dear Editor,

Where are people supposed to practice their chipping since Redwoods Golf Course shut down their practice chipping green? They closed it after 20-plus years, and it sits empty most of the time.

The Langley Advance Times writes articles about their achievements, how about one of their downfalls?

The driving range is still open. The putting green is still open. But the chipping green was closed to lessons only, leaving no where to practice chipping in North Langley. It’s a very important aspect of the game.

They closed it during COVID and never reopened it, frustrating for folks like me who have used it for 20 years.

Rob McLean, Walnut Grove

