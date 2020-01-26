LETTER: Columnist downright ‘nasty’ to conservatives

Dear Editor,

Reading Bob Groeneveld’s latest column [Odd Thoughts: Positivity quickly being negated, Langley Advance Times, Jan. 24] I was shocked at the tone which was more than just sarcastic, but downright nasty.

I was surprised that he would take obvious delight in running down our neighboring country to the south.

His statement about Canada being in harms way could be about the most egregious since it is the U.S. military that allows Canada to spend next to nothing on its own.

His obvious hate of the Conservative representatives was an unnecessary poke in the eye of those who had such high regard for our MP Mark Warawa.

I will be interested to hear who you have invited to bring balance to your opinion page.

Miriam Phibbs, Willoughby

