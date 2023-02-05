LETTER: Community support makes Langley City man’s care package project a success

Dear Editor,
[Re: Care comes in bundles, Langley Advance Times, Dec. 1]
Thank you so much for the kind support! Heather Colpitts’ published article, in the Langley Advance Times, brought much needed attention to my project; and helped many people, over the holiday season.
The original goal was to create 100 personal care/hygiene kits to distribute to low-income families, seniors, First Nation elders and people experiencing homelessness.
With the Langley community’s help, we were able to distribute more than 120 care kits.
I look forward to maintaining the momentum of this important project, and supporting/creating other future community care services.
Thank you again for your participation in the success of the Langley Community’s Personal Care Kit Project.
Ron Bergen, Accessibility & Inclusion Advocate, Langley City
.
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Langley CityLetter to the Editor