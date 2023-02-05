LETTER: Community support makes Langley City man’s care package project a success

A local man had hoped to assemble and distribute 100 kits but was able to do more than 120

Ron Bergen organized a project for Christmas 2022 to assemble care packages for people in the community including seniors, First Nations elders, low income families, and people experiencing homelessness. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

[Re: Care comes in bundles, Langley Advance Times, Dec. 1]

Thank you so much for the kind support! Heather Colpitts’ published article, in the Langley Advance Times, brought much needed attention to my project; and helped many people, over the holiday season.

The original goal was to create 100 personal care/hygiene kits to distribute to low-income families, seniors, First Nation elders and people experiencing homelessness.

With the Langley community’s help, we were able to distribute more than 120 care kits.

I look forward to maintaining the momentum of this important project, and supporting/creating other future community care services.

Thank you again for your participation in the success of the Langley Community’s Personal Care Kit Project.

Ron Bergen, Accessibility & Inclusion Advocate, Langley City

Ron Bergen is a accessability and inclusion advocate in the community. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)