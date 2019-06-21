Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Conservatives to save planet without taxes

Andrew Scheer continues party’s environment legacy to deal with climate change

Dear Editor,

Conservatives have a proud legacy when it comes to protecting Canada’s natural environment.

Their new policies will further lower Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions without taking money out of Canada’s pockets.

It is built on three policies: green technology, not taxes; a cleaner and greener natural environment; and taking our fight against climate change global.

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer’s real plan is Canada’s best chance to meet Paris targets, without a carbon tax.

Dean Clark, Langley

