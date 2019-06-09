Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Conservatives would scrap heating taxes

Government change would lead to lower heating costs for Canadian families

Dear Editor,

A Conservative government will scrap the Liberals’ carbon tax, reverse Justin Trudeau’s increased taxes on daily essentials, and bring in tax-free home energy, completely removing the federal tax from your home heating and energy bills.

This will save a Canadian household $107 per year, on the average, on home heating and energy bills, and put all that money back in your pocket.

Dean Clark, Langley

