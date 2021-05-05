Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Constituent does not consider MP’s ‘unclean’ use a slur

Local letter writer said the biblical quote was not an insult to gay MP

Dear Editor,

[Re: Cloverdale-Langley City MP draws criticism over conversion therapy debate comments, langleyadvancetimes.com, April 25]

It seems lazy for many of the responders to your coverage of our MP Tamara Jansen’s comments in the C-6 debate to assume, as did Robert Oliphant, that she was calling him “unclean.”

She clearly explained that the biblical quote was a warning against hypocrisy, not against being homosexual.

Do we want to live in a world where we assume the worst of those we disagree with, even when they expressly tell us otherwise?

I find that her position on this bill was reasonable and valuable. She is asking for the wording of the bill to be updated so as not criminalize open conversations with young people who may want to explore various options when it comes to their sexuality.

Stephanie Britton, Langley City

• READ MORE: Petition calls for Cloverdale-Langley City MP to step down over conversion therapy comments

Letter to the EditorLGBTQ

