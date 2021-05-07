LETTER: Constituent sides with Langley MP in conversion therapy controversy

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

[Re: MP Jansen under fire, Langley Advance Times, April 29]

I am writing because of reading the reactions to Tamara Jansen’s comments in the House of Commons during the debate on the third reading of Bill C-6.

The reactions are very typical of most people, especially ones who disagree with what they hear, or think they hear.

Mrs. Jansen’s comments were taken out of context or not really listened to by the ones whose reactions I read. When she quoted the passage from Matthew, she was speaking against hypocrisy. For someone to say she was calling them unclean was not understanding Matthew.

When Robert Oliphant said, “we are about ensuring the safety and security of everyone, including Charlotte and anybody who has doubts or concerns about their sexuality, but not to engage in conversion therapy,” he was offering nothing to a person such as Charlotte.

We know that Bill C-8 is not a bill against only coercive conversion therapy; it is a bill against any counsel at all to a person experiencing gender dysphoria, even if that person is begging for counsel from a therapist.

As human beings, nobody should be coerced into anything. A person should always be free to follow their conscience.

Our society is not willing for this to ever be the case. We must all bow down to the “woke” society or else we should be banned from ever saying anything. This is where our government is heading. We are sliding down the slippery slope of Marxism/communism and it is being presented as democracy.

Maybe most of our nation’s people are fools. Perhaps it isn’t only a loud minority. So far, we do get the people for whom we vote. I really do appreciate Tamara Jansen and am glad to say that I voted for her.

Kathleen Denninger, Clayton

