LETTER: Council acknowledges truck route concerns

An interchange is being added at 216th Street, where it crosses the Trans-Canada Highway that is scheduled to open in fall 2019. (Langley Advance files)

Dear Editor,

(Re: Open letter to the mayor and councillors of the Township of Langley)

Thank you for your support of the recent recommendation to remove from consideration the addition of 216th Street south of 88th Avenue to the truck route network.

Thank you especially to Councillor [Kim] Richter for her amendment to remove the 24-month directive for review and for all of you for voting in favour of her amendment. Councillor [Petrina] Arnason also deserves a special thanks for her many months of encouragement and willingness to hear us out.

Those of us in Walnut Grove who have been negatively affected by the provincial decision to locate the new interchange at 216th [Street] have counted on our municipal government to acknowledge its adverse impact and to address our concerns.

You have stepped up to the plate on the truck route designation.

Walnut Grove residents living near the interchange and along its feeder routes look forward to continuing engagement with you, to address the many issues surrounding the new infrastructure.

We hope for a productive relationship with ICBC, TransLink, and the Township to ensure a safe and liveable neighbourhood.

Christine Burdeniuk, Walnut Grove